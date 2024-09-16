Seattle Seahawks' Julian Love Keeps Proving His Worth
Trailing by three late in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks needed a big play to swing momentum, and Julian Love delivered.
As the Patriots lined up to attempt a 48-yard field goal, Love split two Patriots blockers to get a hand on the ball and knock it down. The Seahawks then went down to tie the game a few minutes later and ultimately won it in overtime to remain perfect on the season.
Without that block, there's a very good chance the Seahawks suffer their first loss of the season instead of earning a gutsy win.
“Obviously they had a great drive, we did a bad job defensively and we got to stop them," Love told reporters after the game. "It was fourth down, they went for the field goal. I don’t usually go to the block side, but something in me just told [Rayshawn Jenkins] to let me get this one. So literally we just switched sides for one play. I just shot the gap, skinny-ed up, got my hands up and got the block.”
Head coach Mike Macdonald said the team practices blocking field goals all the time, but actually pulling it off in a game, let alone at a pivotal moment like that, is still nothing short of remarkable.
"No, they don’t just invent — that was the play. That’s the field goal rush at that time, without getting into the strategy involved," Macdonald told reporters. "But he made a heck of a play. Just a heck of a play. It’s something you practice all the time, and finally, when you have the opportunity, he goes and executes it. So, that was big-time."
Even before the block, Love had a strong game with seven solo tackles, the most of any Seahawks defender.
Since arriving in free agency last offseason, Love has been a great addition to the Seahawks' defense. After signing a three-year, $33 million extension this offseason, he'll be a leader on the back end for years to come.