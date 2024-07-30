Seattle Seahawks LBs Building Key Relationship
The Seattle Seahawks have undergone a slew of changes this offseason, but one that tends to fly under the radar is the change to their linebacker corps.
Gone are franchise icon Bobby Wagner and former first-round pick Jordyn Brooks, both tough losses to swallow. In their place are Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson, free agent pickups from the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills respectively. It will take time for Baker and Dodson to build chemistry, both with each other and the rest of the defense, but the duo's potential is definitely there.
Although they're still getting to know each other, Baker and Dodson have already built the foundation of a great relationship.
"Oh man, there's a lot trying to lay the foundation," Dodson told reporters on Saturday. "Trying to get my feet back under me. I feel good. It's good to have 'Bake' out there with me too. Just trying to be two peas in a pod, trying to figure out our relationship and just everything else."
As with any relationship, it will take time for Baker and Dodson to perfect their craft, but they're making sure that process goes as smooth as possible.
"It's been going cool. I think we just are both learning each other and learning how we play. Just going out there and trying to get better."
New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has a track record of coaching great linebackers, both at Michigan and with the Baltimore Ravens. So far, he likes what he's seen from this new duo.
"There's a process, you got to go through it. You can't just make it up one day and just say, Hey, we had great communication and great chemistry and let's go ball out. So these reps are really vital, but they're attacking it and like I said, I mean just the poise of what we're asking them to do and how they kind of take the game in. It is fun to work with them."