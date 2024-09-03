All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Middling in Latest Power Rankings

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of question marks going into the season. Where does that put them in the latest power rankings?

Aug 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) greets Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) following the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks are going into the season with question marks surrounding the longevity at the quarterback position and a new coaching staff to handle the situation.

That's why Bleacher Report wasn't the kindest to the Seahawks in their first power rankings of the regular season, clocking them in at No. 19.

"It has been a long time since the Seattle Seahawks opened a season with a head coach not named Pete Carroll prowling the sideline. But when the Seahawks play host to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, it will be with Mike Macdonald leading the franchise," Bleacher Report writes. "The coaching change came despite the Seahawks winning nine games and narrowly missing the playoffs. But while Macdonald should earn some slack in his first season with the team, quarterback Geno Smith is on a much shorter leash. Smith was Comeback Player of the Year in 2022, but he regressed significantly last year after getting a lucrative extension."

Smith can be a mixed bag. He could return to his 2022 self with the new-look offense that has been given to him by new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. He could also struggle and be replaced by Sam Howell, whom the team traded for over the offseason with the Washington Commanders.

The addition of Howell should push Smith to be the best that he can, and the Seahawks hope that he'll respond to it with positive results.

The Seahawks are getting ready for their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

