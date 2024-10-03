Seattle Seahawks Re-Sign LB Devin Richardson to Practice Squad
Former Washington State linebacker Devin Richardson, who spent much of training camp with the team, has been re-signed to the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, the team announced on Thursday.
Veteran outside linebacker Tyus Bowser's practice squad contract was terminated, making him free to sign with another team. Bowser was elevated from the practice squad in Weeks 3 and 4 as Seattle dealt with defensive injuries. He played 37 snaps across those two games, per Pro Football Focus, and recorded one tackle and one pressure.
Richardson, an undrafted rookie, originally tried out for the Seahawks during rookie minicamp in May, and was signed to the 90-man roster. He was released on Aug. 19 to make room for a pair of tight ends as the team dealt with injuries at that position.
In one preseason appearance versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Richardson recorded three tackles and allowed two catches in coverage (two targets) for 13 yards.
With Jerome Baker still trying to work back from a hamstring injury (missed last two games), Richardson adds inside linebacker depth. Patrick O'Connell is also still on Seattle's practice squad. Rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight and second-year linebacker Drake Thomas have been filling in for Baker in the meantime.
More options is never a bad thing, and allowing Bowser to depart is encouraging for the status of Seattle's currently injured edge rushers. Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu both returned to practice on Wednesday, indicating they may be ready to play against the New York Giants on Sunday.