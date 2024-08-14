Seattle Seahawks Re-Sign LB Easton Gibbs, Waive DL Nathan Pickering
The Seattle Seahawks re-signed undrafted rookie linebacker Easton Gibbs and waived defensive lineman Nathan Pickering with an injury designation, the team announced Wednesday.
Gibbs originally signed with Seattle in May but was released on July 31 in favor of rookie defensive tackle Rodney Mathews. He then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers but was waived on Sunday, Aug. 11. Mathews was waived by Seattle a week after signing.
Seattle’s linebacker room has thinned since it released Gibbs, with starting inside linebacker Jerome Baker and backup Jon Rhattigan both working through injuries. Gibbs started 39 games at Wyoming and finished his career with 362 tackles.
The undrafted rookie out of Wyoming began training camp with the Seahawks on the non-football injury list but passed his physical six days before being released by the team.
The details of Pickering’s injury — an undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State — are unclear. Pickering signed with Seattle in May.