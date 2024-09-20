Seattle Seahawks Ready to Face Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson
The Seattle Seahawks will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, but there will be an unfamiliar face on the opposing sideline.
After Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve with a concussion he suffered a week ago against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins will start Skylar Thompson for the first time since 2022.
Even with limited experience playing against Thompson, the Seahawks are ready for what he brings to the table.
"Right now what information you're going to go off of, you're going to go off of preseason, you're going to go off of the last game Skylar [Thompson] started for those guys, probably the end of the last game," coach Mike Macdonald said. "So again, you're early in the year, it's tough to make assumptions on what's going to change. So trying to just go off of trying to stick to our usual procedure as much as we can. And then what we think about Skylar and go from there."
The Seahawks will study a lot of what Thompson did against the Bills last week when he completed 8 of 14 passes for 80 yards in relief of Tagovailoa. Macdonald also gave some insight into some of their brief findings.
"He's willing to keep the ball a little bit longer than Tua [Tagovailoa]," Macdonald said of Thompson. "Tua was playing really fast and the ball comes out pretty quickly on time, on target. He's got the same ability to do those things, but I'd say the ability also if you add the extended play to that element, that's something that you have to take into account probably moreso than with Tua. Again, it's tough, because it's not a huge sample size to see, and it's been a long time, and you're talking about a couple of years of growth from when he started last in a playoff game, being in the system. So that's where we're at right now."
There's a small sample size for the Seahawks to work with, which could give the Dolphins an opportunity to run some new looks, but Seattle has to be ready for whatever Miami is getting ready to throw at the defense.