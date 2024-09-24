Seattle Seahawks Reunite With NT Matt Gotel, Sign CB Tyler Hall
The Seattle Seahawks reunited with nose tackle Matt Gotel and also signed cornerback Tyler Hall on Tuesday, adding both to their practice squad, the team announced.
To make room on the practice squad, running back George Holani was placed on practice squad injured reserve and safety Marquise Blair was released for the second time in less than a week. Holani injured his ankle in Seattle's Week 2 game against the New England Patriots after being elevated from the practice squad.
Gotel was a 53-man roster candidate for the Seahawks in the offseason, spending the first portion of training camp with the team before he sustained an ankle injury. He landed on injured reserve and was eventually released with an injury settlement. Gotel is from Lakewood, Washington, and finished last season on Seattle's practice squad as well.
Despite entering his third season, Gotel is yet to appear in a regular season game. However, at 25 years old, there is still time for Seattle to try and develop a hometown player.
Hall went undrafted in 2020 and has played for the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and, most recently, the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent most of training camp with the Eagles but was released with an injury settlement in August.
In 31 career games (six starts), Hall has 46 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and four pass deflections. Hall played 379 defensive snaps between the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Raiders, and about 78 percent of those came in the slot.
The addition of Gotel may indicate Seattle is preparing for life without Byron Murphy II and/or Leonard Williams after both sustained injuries on Sunday. Gotel could be elevated in the Week 4 game versus the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 30.