Seattle Seahawks Rookie CBs Pass Physicals, Removed From NFI List
The Seattle Seahawks got healthier on Wednesday morning. The team announced rookie cornerbacks D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett have both passed physicals and will be activated from the non-football injury (NFI) list.
James and Pritchett were among five players placed on the NFI list last Thursday and seven players placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Guard Anthony Bradford, cornerback Lance Boykin, wide receiver Dee Williams and linebackers Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson have already been activated after initially landing on the PUP list.
Seattle's cornerback room is one of the deepest in the NFL, led by the dynamic duo of both Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. After that, there is a wealth of talent to watch during training camp, especially with the two Auburn rookies.
The Seahawks took Pritchett and James in the fifth and sixth rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft to fortify the cornerback room. James is expected to backup Witherspoon in the slot while Pritchett will compete for a role on the outside.
The Seahawks getting them both back is a major plus, as they could play a meaningful role for them in multiple phases. Training camp practices are huge for rookies and both Pritchett and James are solid pieces to develop.