Seattle Seahawks Send Former QB Russell Wilson Thoughtful Gift
The Seattle Seahawks selected quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In a draft that also saw Andrew Luck, Ryan Tannehill and Kirk Cousins get selected, his arrival propelled the Seahawks to the most successful run in franchise history.
Wilson was a major catalyst in that run, helping win the Super Bowl after the 2013 season and nearly pulled off a repeat before he threw the infamous game-ending interception the following year to Malcom Butler. That set off a chain of events which were felt until Wilson left the Seahawks prior to the 2022 season.
Throughout their history, the Seahawks have had really good uniforms, including the current bright green color rush set that would light up Lumen Field. One thing they didn't have when Wilson was on the team was a traditional throwback to the times of Jim Zorn, Steve Largent, and Curt Warner.
Now a member of the Steelers only a few years after being traded to the Broncos, Wilson finally has one of his own, posting a thank you to the Seahawks organization for sending him a personalized jersey.
It's a beautiful jersey that the Seahawks honestly should make their main uniform set moving forward. Pair that with a classy gesture to Wilson after a rough split between the team and the player and it's a win all around, a positive sign that the two sides will be able to mend things and the best quarterback in franchise history should have his jersey number hung up in the rafters once he hangs up his cleats.