Seattle Seahawks Set Initial 15-Player Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks, on the heels of putting together their initial 53-man roster, set their first 15-player practice squad on Wednesday, all of whom were waived or released by the team on Tuesday.
There were only a few minor surprises as rookie sixth-round cornerback D.J. James was not re-signed and the team did not add a third quarterback to carry on its practice squad, yet. Both of those situations could change, as Seattle still has two practice squad spots remaining.
The Seahawks did retain offensive tackle Max Pircher as part of the 15 members, who doesn’t count against the 16-player limit as an International Pathway Program player.
Rookie seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett was also brought back after being waived Tuesday. Seattle sent veteran cornerback Mike Jackson to the Carolina Panthers for Barrett in a one-for-one player swap on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Former 2022 fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith was reportedly set to sign to Seattle's practice squad as well, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Smith was not part of the initial group, but could still be added in the coming days. That would leave the Seahawks with one open spot.
Here’s the full list of players re-signed to Seattle’s practice squad following a busy beginning of the week for the team’s front office and coaching staff.
- LB Michael Barrett (rookie)
- DT Kyon Barrs (rookie)
- S Marquise Blair
- CB Artie Burns
- OT McClendon Curtis
- OT Garret Greenfield (rookie)
- RB George Holani (rookie)
- DL DeVere Levelston (rookie)
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Patrick O'Connell
- S Ty Okada
- OG Raiqwon O'Neal
- OT Max Pircher* (rookie)
- WR Cody White
- WR Easop Winston Jr.
* International Pathway Program player doesn't count against 16-player practice squad limit