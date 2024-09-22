Seattle Seahawks Set to Face Former Second-Round Pick in Week 3
When the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins take the field on Sunday, it will be an unofficial reunion of sorts for several players, including center Connor Williams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks playing against their former teams for the first time.
Now, Dee Eskridge's name can be added to that list after the Dolphins elevated him from the practice squad for Sunday's game at Lumen Field.
Drafted in the second round out of Western Michigan by Seattle in 2021, Eskridge struggled with injuries throughout his three-plus seasons with the organization, landing on injured reserve in all three seasons while also serving a six-game suspension at the start of the 2023 campaign. Despite having legit 4.38 speed and playmaking ability on offense and special teams, those skills never truly manifested themselves on the game field, as he caught a combined 17 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown in 24 games.
Following the dismissal of coach Pete Carroll and hiring of his replacement Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks restructured Eskridge's final year on his rookie contract with the new coaching staff wanting an opportunity to evaluate him. While the speedy wideout did return a punt for a touchdown in the preseason finale against the Browns last month, it was too little too late with Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault, and Dareke Young all clearly ahead of him on the depth chart, leading to his release in final cuts.
Instead of returning to Seattle's practice squad, Eskridge opted for a fresh start signing with Miami's practice squad instead, and Sunday will mark his regular season debut with his new team due to injuries at the receiver position. Behind starters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Miami will be without Grant Dubose and likely won't have Malik Washington available either, creating an opportunity for Eskridge to see the field on offense and special teams.
As a practice squad elevation, it remains to be seen how much he will actually play, but after being jettisoned by the Seahawks only a few weeks ago, Eskridge will be motivated to show what he can do against his former team, creating another interesting sub plot heading towards kickoff on Sunday.