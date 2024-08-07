Seattle Seahawks Sign DL Kyon Barrs, Waive WR Marcus Simms
Making a pre-practice roster move for the third straight day, the Seattle Seahawks signed defensive lineman Kyon Barrs and waived wide receiver Marcus Simms with an injury designation on Wednesday, the team announced.
Barrs, an undrafted rookie out of USC, participated in the Tennessee Titans rookie minicamp in May and adds to Seattle’s depth up front ahead of the team’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
Listed at 6-2, 290 pounds, Barrs primarily played nose tackle and defensive tackle at USC in 2023, per Pro Football Focus, and recorded just 18 tackles in 13 games played. Barrs played his first four college seasons at Arizona, and he may be a better fit on the outside of the defensive line at the NFL level.
Barrs finished his career at Arizona with 102 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 38 games before transferring to USC for his final college season. He now joins a crowded defensive line unit that features some of the Seahawks’ best and highest-paid players.
Simms, who was signed away from UFL’s Michigan Panthers on July 23, was thought to be a possible contender for kick and punt return duties in the preseason.
He was effective as a returner during his UFL stint, and the NFL’s new kick return rules now closely resemble the spring league. The details of Simms’s injury are unclear.
Seattle has been especially busy the past few days tweaking its roster ahead of the preseason, with the team also making the splash signing of veteran offensive lineman Connor Williams on Tuesday.