Seattle Seahawks Sign LB Blake Lynch, Release Center Mike Novitsky
The Seattle Seahawks signed linebacker Blake Lynch on Monday and released center Mike Novitsky in a corresponding move, per the team’s official website.
Lynch, originally an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020, previously played for the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers, and has also spent time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Lynch has appeared in 27 career regular season games (seven starts) and recorded 35 tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed and one tackle for loss with the Vikings in 2021.
Last season, Lynch was exclusively a special teams contributor with the Chargers in seven appearances. He has mostly taken snaps at inside linebacker in his NFL career, which is where Seattle currently lacks depth.
Lynch made starts at five different positions at Baylor but started all 14 games at linebacker as a senior in 2019 and totaled 68 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He also played cornerback, safety, running back and wide receiver in his unique college football career.
Novitsky, who was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas this offseason, will have a chance ahead of the preseason to try and find another team. His release leaves only Olu Oluwatimi and Nick Harris as designated centers on the Seahawks’ 90-man roster.
Former Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams visited Seattle almost two weeks ago and passed a physical (suffered torn ACL in December), but he and the team are yet to strike a deal.