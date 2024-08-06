Seattle Seahawks Sign LB Jamie Sheriff, Waive Josh Onujiogu
The Seattle Seahawks signed outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff, replacing Josh Onujiogu who was waived with an injury designation, per the team’s official website.
The move marks the second straight day Seattle has made a move at linebacker after signing inside linebacker Blake Lynch on Monday.
Sheriff participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp in May as a tryout player but was not signed. The undrafted rookie out of the University of South Alabama now has a second chance with the Seahawks almost midway through the second full week of training camp.
Over his final two seasons at South Alabama (26 games), Sheriff compiled 88 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He was a full-time starter as a senior in 2023, and now adds to Seattle’s already deep group at outside linebacker.
Onujiogu, who played Division III college football at Framingham State University, originally signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
He appeared in one game that season and recorded three tackles but missed the entire 2023 season with an elbow injury. The details of his current injury are unclear.