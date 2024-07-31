Seattle Seahawks Sign Rookie DT Rodney Mathews, Release LB Easton Gibbs
The Seattle Seahawks signed undrafted rookie defensive tackle Rodney Mathews and released rookie linebacker Easton Gibbs ahead of Wednesday’s practice, the team announced via its official website.
Mathews, a 6-foot-2, 310-pound interior defensive lineman, is a JUCO product who transferred to Ohio University in 2020 and played four seasons with the Bobcats.
Over his final three college seasons, Mathews totaled 69 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception in 39 games played. He was a full-time starter in his final two seasons.
Gibbs began training camp on the non-football injury list, but later passed his physical and was activated on Thursday, July 25. The three-year starter at Wyoming will now try and latch on with another team as the calendar turns to August.