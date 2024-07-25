Seattle Seahawks Sign Safety Julian Love to 3-Year Contract Extension
The Seattle Seahawks' starting safety viability has been questioned this offseason. Well, general manager John Schneider is more confident about the position than the media is.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Seahawks agreed to a contract extension with safety Julian Love for three years and up to $36 million, per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
The words "up to $36 million" are likely doing some heavy lifting here (possible incentives), and when the final numbers come out Love may be making closer to $10 million per year — a figure that would have him just outside the top-10 highest-paid safeties in the league, per Over The Cap.
Coming out of Notre Dame in 2019, Love was selected in the fourth round by the New York Giants. He played for the Giants during his first four years before signing a two-year, $12 million contract with the Seahawks before the 2023 season, ranking 26th among safeties in annual per-year value.
In 2023, Love played his best. He set career highs in Pro Football Focus overall grade (72.8), pass rush grade (90.0) and coverage grade (80.4). In terms of raw production, Love also totaled 123 totals tackles, 10 passes defensed and four interceptions, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. He was consistent for the Seahawks, starting 14 of 18 games while playing 937 snaps.
Love will be a starter for the Seahawks at safety this season and he will be a focal point of the secondary moving forward. He is the only safety with starting experience on Seattle's roster under contract after the 2025 season.