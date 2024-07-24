Seattle Seahawks Sign Tackle Ilm Manning, Release Guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
In corresponding moves, the Seattle Seahawks signed second-year offensive tackle Ilm Manning and released fifth-year guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. on Wednesday, the team announced via its official website.
Manning, 25, went undrafted in 2023 and bounced around between the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers practice squads during the season. He was released by the Panthers in May as part of offseason roster cuts.
The 6-2, 294-pound tackle played his entire five-year college career at Hawaii, appearing in 62 games at left tackle and making 60 starts. Manning is the second offensive lineman Seattle signed Wednesday, also inking undrafted free agent tackle Jalen Sundell out of North Dakota State.
As a senior in 2022, Manning earned All-Mountain West First Team honors. Manning was the sixth highest-graded run-blocking tackle in the Mountain West Conference in 2022 (72.1 grade), per Pro Football Focus.
Anchrum was signed by Seattle in March to a $1.15 million deal after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. His contributions were largely on special teams, as Anchrum played just 101 total offensive snaps over those three seasons, per Pro Football Reference.
Anchrum was a long shot to compete for the starting left or right guard jobs despite his NFL experience, and his release at the start of camp allows him to explore his options to compete with other teams. Seattle will absorb a $100,000 dead cap hit that was guaranteed to him.