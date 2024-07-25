Seattle Seahawks Sign WR Ty Scott, Rookie LB Easton Gibbs Passes Physical
The Seattle Seahawks signed wide receiver Ty Scott, another former UFL standout, and released second-year cornerback Andrew Whitaker ahead of Thursday’s second training camp practice, the team announced via its official website.
Undrafted rookie linebacker Easton Gibbs also passed his physical, clearing Seattle’s non-football injury (NFI) list after five players landed there last week. Of the dozen players designated to the NFI or physically unable to perform (PUP) lists, just four remain — all on the PUP list.
Scott, 25, joins recently signed receiver and kick returner Marcus Simms as Seattle’s latest addition from the UFL, and he is the third overall signing after the team added running back Ricky Person Jr. in late June. Scott, however, did not handle any kick or punt return duties during his lone season in the UFL.
After going undrafted in 2023 out of Missouri State, Scott latched on with the Kansas City Chiefs but was waived as part of final roster cuts. He signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL in October 2023 and compiled 25 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns last season — finishing 11th in the league in receiving.
Listed at 6-1, 199 pounds, Scott pulled in 114 receptions for 1,784 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons at Missouri State. He previously spent three years at Central Michigan before transferring, finishing his career there with 42 catches for 690 yards and five touchdowns.
Whitaker, released to make room for Scott on Seattle’s 90-man roster, joined the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie last season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury early in training camp and spent the 2023 season on injured reserve.