Seattle Seahawks to Sign Standout UFL Wide Receiver, Kick Returner
The Seattle Seahawks are signing standout UFL wide receiver Marcus Simms to their 90-man roster, James Larsen of Pro Football Network reported Tuesday night.
Simms, 26, who has spent the past two seasons with the Michigan Panthers (previously of the USFL in 2023), accumulated 426 receiving yards on just 23 catches in the UFL’s eight-game 2024 spring season — ranking 10th in the league to earn All-UFL honors. His 18.5 yards per reception led the league, and he had a pair of touchdowns that went for more than 60 yards.
Also a special teams ace, Simms averaged 28.7 yards per kick return on seven attempts last season, which could be where Seattle is primarily looking to evaluate the 6-0, 194-pound receiver. With the NFL adopting the UFL’s kick return style this season, players with previous experience under those rules could be especially valuable.
A product of West Virginia, Simms played three seasons with the Wolverines from 2016–18 and recorded 87 receptions for 1,457 yards and eight touchdowns in his college career. He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft before signing with Jacksonville, but suffered a concussion in the preseason, was placed on injured reserve and eventually released with an injury settlement.
Simms is the second UFL player Seattle is bringing in for training camp, which began with rookies reporting Wednesday and veterans arriving July 23. Birmingham Stallions running back Ricky Person Jr. signed with the Seahawks in late June, just after mandatory minicamp concluded.