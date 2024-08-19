Seattle Seahawks to Sign TE Michael Ezeike in Wake of Stacking Injuries
The Seattle Seahawks are signing tight end Michael Ezeike to reinforce their tight end room following Pharaoh Brown’s injury, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.
Ezeike, who was listed at 6-5, 252 pounds in college, went undrafted out of UCLA in 2023 and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, but was waived before the season as part of final cutdowns. He also spent time with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL in 2024 but was released before the summer season began.
In five seasons at UCLA, Ezeike appeared in 34 games and finished his career with 35 catches for 407 yards and seven touchdowns. More than half of that production came in his senior season in 2022.
Seattle’s tight end room has slimmed since Brown was carted off the field with an injury in the second joint practice with the Titans on Thursday. Undrafted rookie Jack Westover is also dealing with a hamstring injury, according to head coach Mike Macdonald, and they are “not really sure on the severity.” Westover did not play against Tennessee.
Starting tight end Noah Fant has also been banged up at times throughout training camp and has not played so far in the preseason. With those three all not game-ready, the Seahawks were left with Brady Russell, Tyler Mabry and rookie fourth-round pick AJ Barner in the preseason loss to Tennessee on Saturday.
Before signing Ezeike, Seattle will have to make a corresponding move to create space on its 90-man roster.