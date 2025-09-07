Special teams playing huge role as Seahawks lead 49ers late
Holding a slim 10-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Seattle Seahawks are relying on their defense and special teams to dictate their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Linebacker Ernest Jones IV made the first big defensive play of the game, rising up to intercept 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's pass over the middle on San Francisco's first drive of the second half.
The Seahawks weren't able to get any points out of it, but safety Julian Love blocked Jake Moody's would-be game-tying field goal on the 49ers' very next drive. Moody was already struggling after missing a chip-shot 27-yard kick right before halftime.
Mike Macdonald's defense is looking stout, even though the 49ers have dominated the time of possession thus far. Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh's unit has been excellent, while they are also getting some gifts from San Francisco's miscues.
There's still an entire quarter to play, but the Seahawks have a good chance of maintaining their lead if they can continue to force the 49ers into simple mistakes. Seattle's offense will need to start putting more points on the board, however, if it wants to seal the game.
