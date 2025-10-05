All Seahawks

Stacking injuries have Seahawks' defensive secondary scraping by vs. Buccaneers

There are very little defensive options remaining for the Seahawks.

Connor Benintendi

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) breaks up a pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) during the first half at Lumen Field.
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) breaks up a pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) during the first half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love entered the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as inactive. Riq Woolen suffered a concussion. Nehemiah Pritchett is also being evaluated for a concussion. Nick Emmanwori suffered an apparent minor lower leg injury.

There are very few fully healthy Seahawks defensive backs remaining as Seattle is tied 28-28 with the Buccaneers in the fourth quarter. That doesn't even include the losses of edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Derick Hall on the front seven.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrates after a play
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrates after a play during the first half against San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It's been a nightmare situation so far for the Seahawks, which now have just six total defensive backs healthy if Emmanwori and Pritchett are unable to return.

Seattle has allowed a season-high 28 points against the Buccaneers, mostly as a result of them playing with little-to-no reinforcements. The reserves playing ample snaps isn't helping with their tackle effectiveness.

At this point, the Seahawks just need to get out of the game against Tampa Bay in hopes of getting healthier for Week 6. As of now, they are scraping by even after a mini bye week.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback

Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time

NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage

Published
Connor Benintendi
CONNOR BENINTENDI

Home/Seahawks News