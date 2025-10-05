Stacking injuries have Seahawks' defensive secondary scraping by vs. Buccaneers
Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love entered the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as inactive. Riq Woolen suffered a concussion. Nehemiah Pritchett is also being evaluated for a concussion. Nick Emmanwori suffered an apparent minor lower leg injury.
There are very few fully healthy Seahawks defensive backs remaining as Seattle is tied 28-28 with the Buccaneers in the fourth quarter. That doesn't even include the losses of edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Derick Hall on the front seven.
It's been a nightmare situation so far for the Seahawks, which now have just six total defensive backs healthy if Emmanwori and Pritchett are unable to return.
Seattle has allowed a season-high 28 points against the Buccaneers, mostly as a result of them playing with little-to-no reinforcements. The reserves playing ample snaps isn't helping with their tackle effectiveness.
At this point, the Seahawks just need to get out of the game against Tampa Bay in hopes of getting healthier for Week 6. As of now, they are scraping by even after a mini bye week.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback
Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time
NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage