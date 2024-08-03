Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins Won't Play Against Seattle Seahawks
In less than two weeks, the Seattle Seahawks will head down to Nashville for joint practices with the Tennessee Titans ahead of their second preseason game. However, they won't see one of Tennessee's brightest stars on offense when they do so.
Earlier in the week, news broke that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss four to six weeks with a knee strain, thus sidelining him for the game against Seattle on Aug. 17.
What may be more important than Hopkins missing the game itself, which he may not have played in even if he was healthy, is him missing joint practices on Aug. 14 and 15. Matching up against a three-time All-Pro wideout would have been valuable experience for Seattle's young secondary, but sadly, they won't have that opportunity anymore.
Fortunately, the Titans added two more quality wideouts in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, so at least the Seahawks' secondary will get to face them (knock on wood).
Of course, the Seahawks saw more than enough of Hopkins when he was with the Arizona Cardinals from 2020-22. In six career games against Seattle, Hopkins has accounted for 461 yards and three touchdowns on 31 receptions. He had just two receptions for 20 yards in Seattle's Christmas Eve road victory over Tennessee last season.
Hopkins isn't the only star who won't suit up against Seattle this preseason. The Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle's first preseason opponent, already announced that quarterback Justin Herbert won't play that game due to a foot injury.