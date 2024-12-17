'Tough as Nails': Seahawks Optimistic Geno Smith Will Play vs. Vikings
RENTON, Wash. - After undergoing additional tests on his injured knee, the Seattle Seahawks hope starting quarterback Geno Smith will be able to practice this week and play against the Minnesota Vikings in a critical Week 16 home contest.
Speaking with reporters from the VMAC on Monday, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald reiterated that Smith didn't suffer any structural damage to his knee during a 30-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday night and that the veteran signal caller appears to have dodged a bullet from a significant injury standpoint.
"We’re fortunate. A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests," Macdonald said. "Geno’s a beast, man. He’s in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he’s still feeling it, but this guy’s tough as nails."
Dropping back to pass midway through the third quarter, Smith jumped as the threw and Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper hit him low around the ankles. While his leg didn't appear to buckle, the quarterback couldn't get off the field before sitting down and being tended to by trainers, eventually walking off the field gingerly under his own power and heading to the locker room as backup Sam Howell replaced him.
Moments later, Smith limped out of the tunnel and back to the sideline, briefly putting on his helmet as if he planned to come back in the game. But after testing out his leg, he wasn't able to go and Howell finished the contest, struggling while completing five out of 14 passes for 24 yards and a telegraphed interception to Cooper.
Considering Howell's subpar play in his first extended action since being acquired via trade back in March, the Seahawks will be counting on Smith to be available this week. When asked about how the team plans to split up reps during the practice week, Macdonald stated that the veteran starter should still receive the majority of them as long as he's healthy enough to practice.
"I'd say I'm optimistic he'll get most of the snaps," Macdonald said, later indicating that he's confident Smith will be able to practice at least in limited fashion on Wednesday.
Having Smith back in action would be a major boost for Seattle heading into the team's regular season finale against an aggressive Minnesota defense coordinated by Brian Flores. Known for deploying exotic blitzes and pressure packages, Flores throws the kitchen sink at opposing quarterbacks, and the veteran will be better equipped to handle those wrinkles than Howell, who hadn't played prior to Sunday.
Of course, if Smith isn't close to 100 percent, a lack of mobility could be an issue that bears watching for the Seahawks behind an offensive line that has given up the third-most sacks in the NFL this season. Regardless of his status, the team would be wise to give Howell at least a few extra snaps this week to make sure he's prepared to go in case he has to play at some point on Sunday.
More Seahawks News
'Didn't Feel Like Us': Seahawks' Offense Stuck in Mud vs. Packers
'I've Got to Be Better': Sam Howell Endures Historically Poor Seahawks' Debut
5 Turning Points in Seattle Seahawks' Disheartening Loss to Packers
Game Recap: Injuries, Turnovers Doom Seahawks in Primetime Loss to Packers