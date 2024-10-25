Trio of Seahawks Earn Praise from Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks are all about supporting one another, and it starts with Geno Smith as the quarterback of the team.
Smith has the support from his teammates, and in return, he has given them the same support in return, emerging as one of Seattle's main leaders in the locker room and on the field.
Reporters recently asked Smith to describe the value of three of his teammates, which he gave overwhelming praise to. Here are the three teammates:
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
As a second-year pro, Smith has seen Smith-Njigba grow from the moment he walked in the building to now, and he is still impressed by what he sees.
"Yeah, he's outstanding," Smith said. "I think JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) is such a special player and when he's on the field, like Coach (Mike Macdonald) said, you feel him out there, whether it's blocking, whether it's running a route and he's getting double teamed and opening up for another guy or catching the ball and making explosive plays. ... What I see from him is a relentless work ethic. I think the way that he prepares the way that he works is outstanding. You guys don't get to see him every day in practice, but I mean he's just the same guy every single day. And so for a young guy to be building on that and to be really pushing himself in that way, it is only going to make him better. And so for me, I just got to continue to help him harness it and continue to push him to be the best he can be."
OL Connor Williams
Even though Williams only arrived to the team a few months ago, he has already made a massive impact for Smith and the rest of the offense.
"Connor's (Williams) meant everything to us," Smith said. "Since we've gotten him, he's been the consummate professional, the way that he approaches the game every single day, his demeanor, his want to, those are the things that really permeate through the locker room and it rubs off on everybody. And so for Connor to come in the way that he has and to pick up the offense in only a matter of weeks, he's still growing, he's still learning. We're still working together, still learning one another, but he's been outstanding."
WR Tyler Lockett
Even though Lockett's numbers have been down and he hasn't seen as many targets as he used to, the 10-year veteran is still incredibly valuable to the Seahawks.
"He's steady, he's been that way throughout his entire life, throughout his entire career, and so he's never going to change," Smith said. "His demeanor's not going to change. Whether he gets 10 targets in the game or he gets five or he gets three, he's going to run his routes the same way. He's going to give maximum effort. He's going to be the consummate leader that we need. He's going to bring the right energy and the right approach to the huddle. And when his time's called, when his number gets called, he makes the play every single time."
Smith and his Seahawks teammates will face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.
