Two Denver Broncos Players Fined For Penalties vs. Seattle Seahawks
The NFL fined two Denver Broncos defenders for infractions during last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the league announced Saturday.
Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto received a fine of $8,791 for a late hit on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith at the 3:59 mark of the first quarter. Bonitto received a roughing the passer penalty on the play. He had one tackle and one quarterback hit on the day.
Safety Brandon Jones received a fine of $11,255 for unnecessary roughness at the 12:59 mark of the fourth quarter. On that play, a four-yard loss by Kenneth Walker, Jones ripped the helmet off of Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo while the latter was blocking. Jones didn't receive a penalty on the play, but the NFL saw enough to step in regardless. He had six total tackles in the game.
No Seahawks player received a fine from last week's game, a good sign of Mike Macdonald keeping his players in line during his first game as head coach.
The Seahawks look to keep their record and their bank accounts clean when they travel to face the New England Patriots at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Broncos play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the late window.