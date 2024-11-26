Uchenna Nwosu Expected to Practice, Nearing Return For Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. - After allowing just six points to the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 12 victory at Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks' defense could be even better with the anticipated return of one of their best players in coming weeks.
Speaking with reporters on Monday, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald confirmed veteran outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will be expected to return to practice this week after missing the previous six games with a thigh injury. With that designation, his 21-day practice window will open, giving the team three weeks to activate him to the 53-man roster.
"I think the plan is we'll have him out there tomorrow in some capacity," Macdonald said. "Return to play in terms of how long, can't tell you. The [practice] window will open, and then we'll go from there."
Saddled by injuries since signing a massive extension in July 2023, Nwosu missed the final 11 games last season with a torn pectoral muscle. Fully recovered in time for training camp, he suffered a sprained knee in Seattle's preseason finale in August when Cleveland guard Wyatt Teller dished out an illegal chop block into his legs, leading to him missing the first four games of the season before finally making his debut against the New York Giants in Week 5.
That debut didn't last long, however, as Nwosu limped off the field late in the first half after playing just 20 snaps, and the Seahawks ruled him out for the rest of the game at halftime. He landed on injured reserve a few days later and has now missed 21 of the team's last 22 regular season games.
Prior to the litany of injuries, Nwosu enjoyed a strong first season in the Pacific Northwest, recording a career-high 9.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits to help Seattle reach the postseason in 2022 and being named a Pro Bowl alternate. He started last season strong as well with 16 tackles, two sacks, and four tackles for loss, only to go down while trying to make a tackle in a Week 7 win over Arizona.
Earlier on Monday, Nwosu made a rare post on X, simply writing "Perfect timing," which created speculation about him being ready to return to aid the Seahawks playoff push. But while he may be back soon, Macdonald indicated he wouldn't be able to play against the Jets on Sunday, meaning he won't be back in uniform until at least Week 14 when they face the Cardinals again in Glendale.
"This week is going to be pretty limited, we won't be seeing him this week, and then we'll take it from there," Macdonald said.
If the Seahawks were dealing with the same issues they did last year without Nwosu, including struggling to defend the run, the team likely would have a bit more urgency for getting him back as quickly as possible. But the trio of Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, and Dre'Mont Jones has been formidable, combining to produce 15 sacks, 31 quarterback hits, and 17 tackles for loss, and all three have been key contributors in dramatic improvements stopping the run over the past three games.
After allowing fewer than 17 points in regulation to the 49ers, Rams, and Cardinals during that span, the Seahawks shouldn't feel rushed to get Nwosu back in the lineup and can afford to take their time to ensure he's 100 percent healthy and ready to go. Once that happens, whether it is next week or the week after, his return should further bolster a surging unit that looks primed to be one of the league's best down the stretch.
