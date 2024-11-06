'We're On Our Way': Seahawks Stress Patience Amidst Rough Stretch
As the Seattle Seahawks head into their much-needed bye week, they have some serious soul-searching to do.
After a 3-0 start, Seattle has lost five of its past six games to fall under .500 for the first time this season. Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams was particularly frustrating, as the Seahawks had numerous chances to win but let them slip away.
Many fans are understandably frustrated by the team's recent performance, but within the building, the belief is that the Seahawks will get through this rough patch.
"We're on our way," head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday. "It's not where we want to be. It's not where we expected it to be, but I feel like we're resilient as heck. You can just go week-by-week on the adversity that we faced. A lot of it is self-inflicted adversity and great football teams don't do that. They eliminate drag, they go forward fast together. We're going together, we're just not going fast right now.
"So it's our job as coaches to really eliminate that drag and make it clear for the guys. And like I said last night, you got to go into these things with the mentality that everything's on the table. You've got to go with an open mind, open your lens up a little bit, and go back to work. But our guys, we'll talk to them here in a minute. We'll meet today and then we'll move forward."
The Seahawks may not play this week, but from a certain point of view, this could be the most important week of the season for them. It's a chance to re-evaluate any and everything, and they could come out of it looking very different with personnel and scheme among other things under the microscope.
"I think we're doing a lot of good things, but if you go in kind of just with a myopic view of, 'Hey, it's only over here,' then you might miss something," Macdonald said. I don't want to miss something. So, let's go through it with a fine-tooth comb and let's be honest and let's go."
This isn't to say that Seattle's recent play has been good enough, it clearly hasn't. However, it is fair to expect some growing pains with a first-year head coach and significant roster turnover.
The Seahawks may be down, but it's how they respond to adversity that will truly define them once they return from their bye week.
"Hopefully we kind of break through altogether here, all three phases and it speaks to the guy's resiliency and their mentality of staying the course and believing in what we're doing," Macdonald said. "And it was good to see us take a step in the right direction last night because the guys deserved it."
More Seahawks News
How Can Seahawks Play Back Into Contention After Bye Week?
Has Josh Jobe Earned Starting Job in Seahawks' Secondary?
'Guys Were Fired Up': Cody White is Latest Seahawks Practice Squad Standout