Where Cooper Kupp's deal with Seahawks ranks among NFL wide receivers
The Seattle Seahawks made a splash on Friday when they landed former Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp. The veteran receiver had multiple teams interested in his services, but he wanted to stay on the West Coast. In Seattle, he accomplishes this while returning to his home state.
While all of that was appealing, it helps that Seattle gave him a sizable contract. Kupp, who was released in a cap-saving move by the Rams, ended up with a three-year deal worth $45 million according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, giving him an average of $15 million per season.
MORE: 2025 NFL draft: Seahawks predicted to boost WR group in Round 1
Where does this land when compared to other contracts?
According to OverTheCap.com, an average of $15 million per season would put Kupp around the 22nd highest-paid wide receiver. The list includes Christian Kirk, but he just restructured his contract, so he might be farther down the list now.
He's currently just above Courtland Sutton ($13.75 million) and Khalil Shakir ($13.25 million) while falling behind Jerry Jeudy ($17.5 million).
Kupp might have been able to push for more in this contract but his recent injury concerns could have been a sticking point. If he does stay healthy, however, his salary ranking could look like a steal.
