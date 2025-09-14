Wide open Tory Horton has nice story to go with first NFL catch
The Tory Horton era has begun for the Seattle Seahawks.
After being held without a catch in the team's season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Horton took his first NFL catch for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.
Horton got behind the Steelers' defense on a deep crossing route just outside the end zone with no defender within at least 5 feet of him. The shifty fifth-round pick found a perfect window for an under-pressure Sam Darnold to find him for a Seahawks touchdown on their opening drive.
The score capped off a 10-play, 65-yard scoring drive. It was the first opening-drive touchdown by the Seahawks since Week 14 of the 2023 season, which was the longest active drought in the NFL. Fittingly, Horton ended that trend as he enters a large role as a rookie for Seattle.
Klint Kubiak is hoping to keep his offense rolling after it generated just 13 points in Week 1. The Seahawks scored on their second drive in that game before going quiet against a stout 49ers defense.
Seattle leads the Steelers 7-3 late in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
