Devon Witherspoon, 5 others ruled out for Seahawks vs. Steelers
The Seattle Seahawks will have to find a way to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers today while being shorthanded on the back end of their defense. The team has just released their inactives list for today's road game, and it includes star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is the team's best slot defender. He had been listed as doubtful to play on the final Week 2 injury report.
While this could mean a big day is in the cards for former Seattle star DK Metcalf, it might cut both ways. On the other side, the Steelers are also going to be a bit light in their secondary, as they have multiple startind DBs ruled out. Here are the full lists of inacties for both teams this week.
Seahawks Week 2 inactives
- CB Devon Witherspoon
- S Nick Emmanwori
- QB Jalen Milroe
- OLB Jared Ivey
- OLB Connor O'Toole
- TE Nick Kallerup
With Spoon and Emmanwori out, it's an open question who will take over in the slot. Our best guess is Coby Bryant, but he's turned out to be far better suited for the deep safety role.
Steelers Week 2 inactives
- CB Joey Porter
- S DeShon Elliott
- DT Derrick Harmon
- G Max Sharping
- G Andrus Peat
- DT Esezi Otomewo
