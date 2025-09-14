All Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon, 5 others ruled out for Seahawks vs. Steelers

The Seatle Seahawks have released their inactives list for today's road game against DK Metcalfand the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tim Weaver

Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.
Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks will have to find a way to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers today while being shorthanded on the back end of their defense. The team has just released their inactives list for today's road game, and it includes star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is the team's best slot defender. He had been listed as doubtful to play on the final Week 2 injury report.

While this could mean a big day is in the cards for former Seattle star DK Metcalf, it might cut both ways. On the other side, the Steelers are also going to be a bit light in their secondary, as they have multiple startind DBs ruled out. Here are the full lists of inacties for both teams this week.

Seahawks Week 2 inactives

- CB Devon Witherspoon

- S Nick Emmanwori

- QB Jalen Milroe

- OLB Jared Ivey

- OLB Connor O'Toole

- TE Nick Kallerup

With Spoon and Emmanwori out, it's an open question who will take over in the slot. Our best guess is Coby Bryant, but he's turned out to be far better suited for the deep safety role.

Steelers Week 2 inactives

- CB Joey Porter

- S DeShon Elliott

- DT Derrick Harmon

- G Max Sharping

- G Andrus Peat

- DT Esezi Otomewo

Check back in for highlights, news and analysis during and after the game.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks given mandate to reverse fortune in Week 2

Odds not in Seahawks’ favor against Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak’s Week 1 playcalling grades are terrible

Mike Macdonald non-committal on Riq Woolen starting Week 2

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.