Seattle Seahawks reveal complete 2025 NFL regular season schedule
The Seattle Seahawks have revealed their full schedule for the 2025 NFL season. While we already knew who they would be playing this year, we now have the when and the where.
Among the highlights on the schedule are four prime-time games, including a Sunday night visit to D.C. to face Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders two weeks after a Monday Night Football matchup with C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. They also have two Thursday night games to play, one against Arizona in Week 4 on the road and another at home against the Rams in Week 16.
Let's get right to it. Here's the complete slate for Seattle each week this coming season.
Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule
Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Sept. 7, 1:05 p.m. PT
Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 14, 10:00 a.m. PT
Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Sept. 21, 1:05 p.m. PT
Week 4: at Arizona Cardinals - Thursday, Sept. 25, 5:15 p.m. PT
Week 5: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, Oct. 5, 1:05 p.m. PT
Week 6: at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Oct. 12, 10:00 a.m. PT
Week 7: vs. Houston Texans - Monday, Oct. 20, 5:15 p.m. PT
Week 8: BYE WEEK
Week 9: at Washington Commanders - Sunday, Nov. 2, 5:20 p.m. PT
Week 10: vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Nov. 9, 1:05 p.m. PT
Week 11: at Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, Nov. 16, 1:05 p.m. PT
Week 12: at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Nov. 23, 10:00 a.m. PT
Week 13: vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Nov. 30, 1:05 p.m. PT
Week 14: at Atlanta Falcons - Sunday, Dec. 7, 10:00 a.m. PT
Week 15: vs. Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Dec. 14, 1:25 p.m. PT
Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Rams - Thursday, Dec. 18, 5:15 p.m. PT
Week 17: at Carolina Panthers - TBD
Week 18: at San Francisco 49ers - TBD
