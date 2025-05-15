All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks reveal complete 2025 NFL regular season schedule

Dates, times and information for all 17 games on Seattle's schedule this year.

Tim Weaver

Jul 27, 2024; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh (25) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center
Jul 27, 2024; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh (25) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks have revealed their full schedule for the 2025 NFL season. While we already knew who they would be playing this year, we now have the when and the where.

Among the highlights on the schedule are four prime-time games, including a Sunday night visit to D.C. to face Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders two weeks after a Monday Night Football matchup with C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. They also have two Thursday night games to play, one against Arizona in Week 4 on the road and another at home against the Rams in Week 16.

Let's get right to it. Here's the complete slate for Seattle each week this coming season.

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Sept. 7, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 14, 10:00 a.m. PT

Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Sept. 21, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 4: at Arizona Cardinals - Thursday, Sept. 25, 5:15 p.m. PT

Week 5: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, Oct. 5, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 6: at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Oct. 12, 10:00 a.m. PT

Week 7: vs. Houston Texans - Monday, Oct. 20, 5:15 p.m. PT

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: at Washington Commanders - Sunday, Nov. 2, 5:20 p.m. PT

Week 10: vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Nov. 9, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 11: at Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, Nov. 16, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 12: at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Nov. 23, 10:00 a.m. PT

Week 13: vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Nov. 30, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 14: at Atlanta Falcons - Sunday, Dec. 7, 10:00 a.m. PT

Week 15: vs. Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Dec. 14, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Rams - Thursday, Dec. 18, 5:15 p.m. PT

Week 17: at Carolina Panthers - TBD

Week 18: at San Francisco 49ers - TBD

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks earn disappointing grade for aggressive 2025 offseason

Kenneth Walker III lands in disrespectful place in post-draft RB rankings

Mike Macdonald says Seahawks need to find more reps for first-rounder

Massive free agent signing named Seahawks’ most head-scratching move

Published |Modified
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.