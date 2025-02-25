Seahawks can't let 'bona fide' free agent linebacker leave Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks have a big decision to make this offseason in regards to the future of linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Jones, 25, is a free agent this offseason after he was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in October.
In 10 games for the Seahawks, Jones logged 94 tackles, proving he can be an important part of the defense moving forward. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton labeled Jones as an "under-the-radar" free agent who the Seahawks should look to re-sign.
"Ernest Jones IV bounced around the league over the last two years, suiting up for three teams, but his high-level production has been consistent at every stop," Moton writes.
"In Jones' last season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, he recorded career highs in tackles (145), tackles for loss (14), pressures (14), sacks (4.5) and pass breakups (six).
"Last August, the Rams traded him and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 2026 fifth-round pick. Before the 2024 trade deadline, the Titans flipped him for linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round pick. Jones finished the 2024 campaign with 138 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception while allowing an 85.6 passer rating.
"Jones doesn't play a premium position, but his three-down skill set and steady production in different systems should garner suitors willing to commit to him with a multiyear contract.
"Wherever Jones lands, he'll be a bonafide starter and a steal who can strengthen the middle of a defense."
The Seahawks should want Jones to come back given how well he played for them this season, but with other suitors likely in the mix, Seattle may need to pay up if it wants to bring him back into the fold for 2025.
