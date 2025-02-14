Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald drops potential hint on DK Metcalf's fate
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been the subject of trade rumors for what feels like forever now, but those rumors have been especially prevalent this offseason.
In fairness, it's not too hard to see why. Metcalf, 27, is entering the final year of his contract, and could command $30 million per year or more on his next deal. The Seahawks don't exactly have a ton of cap flexibility to work with, and even if they did, that's a lot of money to commit to a volatile wideout.
On the other hand, Metcalf's talent is undeniable, and the Seahawks could very well opt to keep him around. If anything, that scenario looks even more likely after recent comments.
During offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's introductory press conference on Tuesday, head coach Mike Macdonald detailed how Metcalf was a huge part of the search.
"I’ll tell you this: We talked. Every candidate had an idea how we’re going to use DK definitely at the top of their mind,” Macdonald said Tuesday, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “It’s great to hear different visions throughout the league of how guys saw him. “I think Klint has the best vision out of all those guys.”
Furthermore, Kubiak described Metcalf's strengths in a way that makes it sound like he'll be a major piece of the offense yet again.
“A lot to work with. A lot of great skill to work with,” Kubiak said. “Down-the-field threat. Strong, physical player. Extremely excited about getting to work with him, and his physical presence. Brings a lot, can bring a lot, to our offense.”
Kubiak was previously the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, and helped Justin Jefferson become arguably the best receiver in the league today. If he can work that same magic with Metcalf, a physical specimen at 6-4 and 235 pounds with blazing speed, then it could be a season to remember for the two-time Pro Bowl selection.
“I mean, just like what they did in Minnesota with Justin Jefferson as a rookie, [New Orleans Saints wide receiver] Chris Olave a lot of last year,” Macdonald said. “I mean, all these premier wide outs in this system, especially under under Klint’s (coaching have) really come to life.”
