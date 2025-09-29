Seattle Seahawks on pace for NFC playoff spot going into Week 5
Don't look now, but the Seattle Seahawks appear to be a legit playoff team for the first time in several years. Thanks to a three-game winning streak, Seattle enters Week 5 in a three-way tie with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West race - with the Niners' Week 1 tiebreaker putting them on top. That still puts the Seahawks on pace for a Wild Card spot, though.
Let's take a look at the full NFC standings after one month of play and see where the Seahawks fit into the playoff picture.
NFC playoff picture - Week 5
1. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)
2. San Francisco 49ers (3-1)
3. Detroit Lions (3-1)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
5. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
6. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)
7. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)
----------------------------------------------
8. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)
9. Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
10. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)
11. Chicago Bears (2-2)
12. Washington Commanders (2-2)
13. Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1)
14. Carolina Panthers (1-3)
15. New York Giants (1-3)
16. New Orleans Saints (0-4)
If the regular season were to end today, the Seahawks would be matched up with the Buccaneers, who happen to be visiting this week, anyway. However, Tampa would be hosting the playoff matchup in that scenario thanks what would be their fifth-consecutive NFC South title.
So, Sunday's game is very much a potential playoff preview. After that, the Seahawks will face a run of slightly easier comeptition, beginning with a road trip to Jacksvonille, then a home game against Houston, followed by their Week 8 bye. We'll re-examine where they are in the playoff picture then. For now, things look promising.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks land among contenders in Week 5 power rankings
JSN doesn’t hold back on opinion of Seattle Seahawks’ defense
4 potential trade partners for struggling cornerback Riq Woolen