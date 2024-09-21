Seattle Seahawks Rookie Starstruck Meeting Marshawn Lynch
Byron Murphy II couldn't have asked for a better team to start his NFL career with than the Seattle Seahawks. Not just because it's a great fit for him schematically, but because he grew up as a Seahawks fan despite being 2,000 miles away in DeSoto, Texas.
So when he met one of the greatest players in franchise history, Murphy was simply starstruck. The rookie defensive tackle recently appeared on "Da Get Got" podcast, hosted by former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and fullback Michael Robinson, and he couldn't contain his excitement at meeting the former.
"Watching Seattle, watching y'all play, I don't know what it was, just the excitement, bro," Murphy said. "Just the way y'all was just beating [expletive] ... the way Marshawn ... to sit here with you right now, bro it's crazy, it's a blessing. I used to like, love your [expletive] growing up."
As a youngster, Murphy actually used to play running back and modeled his game after Lynch's hard-nosed style of running. Naturally, he couldn't resist sharing that factoid with the legendary running back.
"Nah, I'm being for real ... you know I used to play running back, so I used to look up to you for real, for real. To be serious. I made the transition my first year of high school … that's when I stopped. I played running back my freshman year … I switched to defense. I've been playing defense ever since.
"I was really like you. Running through faces ... I've got a lot of love for Seattle, though. I've been with the Seahawks since I was a kid. I always been a die-hard fan."
Murphy is off to a strong start with the Seahawks, even recording his first career sack in last week's win over the New England Patriots. If the Texas product continues to shine, he'll have a long and bright future with his childhood team.