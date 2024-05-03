Seattle Seahawks Announce Signings of 16 Undrafted Free Agents
The Seattle Seahawks have signed 16 undrafted free agents, including a local prospect from the University of Washington.
In this story:
The Seattle Seahawks made eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.
- 1.16: Texas DT Byron Murphy II
- 3.81: UConn G Christian Haynes
- 4.118: UTEP ILB Tyrice Knight
- 4.121: Michigan TE A.J. Barner
- 5.136: Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett
- 6.179: Utah G Sataoa Laumea
- 6.192: Auburn CB D.J. James
- 6.207: Findlay OT Michael Jerrell
On top of that, the Seahawks announced they also added 16 undrafted free agents.
- Grambling LB Sunny Anderson
- Houston LB Nelson Ceaser
- San Jose State QB ChevanCordeiro
- South Dakota State OT Garret Greenfield
- Idaho WR Hayden Hatten
- Boise State RB George Holani
- Fresno State CB Carlton Johnson
- SMU DE Devere Levelston
- FAU RB Kobe Lewis
- Kansas C Mike Novitsky
- Arizona State CB Ro Torrence
- Washington TE Jack Westover
- Tennessee WR Dee Williams
- Louisiana Tech LB Rason Williams II
- North Dakota State RB Tamerik Williams
There are some good players who can compete for a roster spot, including Greenfield, Holani, Westover, Ceaser and Anderson.
Published