All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Announce Signings of 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Seattle Seahawks have signed 16 undrafted free agents, including a local prospect from the University of Washington.

Tyler Forness

Sep 2, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Jack Westover (37) runs for
Sep 2, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Jack Westover (37) runs for / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks made eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dec 23, 2023; Honolulu, HI, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) drops back
Dec 23, 2023; Honolulu, HI, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) drops back / Steven Erler-USA TODAY Sports

On top of that, the Seahawks announced they also added 16 undrafted free agents.

  • Grambling LB Sunny Anderson
  • Houston LB Nelson Ceaser
  • San Jose State QB ChevanCordeiro
  • South Dakota State OT Garret Greenfield
  • Idaho WR Hayden Hatten
  • Boise State RB George Holani
  • Fresno State CB Carlton Johnson
  • SMU DE Devere Levelston
  • FAU RB Kobe Lewis
  • Kansas C Mike Novitsky
  • Arizona State CB Ro Torrence
  • Washington TE Jack Westover
  • Tennessee WR Dee Williams
  • Louisiana Tech LB Rason Williams II
  • North Dakota State RB Tamerik Williams

There are some good players who can compete for a roster spot, including Greenfield, Holani, Westover, Ceaser and Anderson.

Published
Tyler Forness

TYLER FORNESS