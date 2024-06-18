Seattle Seahawks Sign UFL Champion RB Ricky Person Jr. of the Birmingham Stallions
The running game has been pivotal for the Seattle Seahawks with consistency and that hasn't changed with the new regime of head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with running back Ricky Person Jr. of the Birmingham Stallions.
Person was an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State where he rushed for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns during his college career. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a UDFA and was waived shortly after.
He then went the route of the spring league where he played with the Stallions in 2023 with the USFL and in 2024 in the UFL, both of which were championship seasons for the franchise. He only had 14 carries in 2023 but emerged on the scene in 2024 with 297 rushing yards and six touchdowns with 150 receiving yards as well. Person also came up big for the Stallions with over 100 yards in the UFL Championship this past Sunday.
Person will have his hands full competing in a loaded Seahawks backfield with the likes of Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh and George Holani.