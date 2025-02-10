What are Seattle Seahawks' odds to win the Super Bowl next year?
10 years is a long time. With last night's Super Bowl ending the 2024 campaign, it's now been exactly a decade since the Seattle Seahawks made their last trip to the league's championship game. The less said about how that one went down, the better. Let's focus on the future and see if there's a chance they could get back to the big game anytime soon.
Seattle finished the season with a 10-7 record, which was the best mark for any team that didn't make the playoffs. The previous two years they finished at 9-8, which means they haven't made a whole lot of progress recently when it comes to re-establishing themselves as a real contender in the NFL.
The latest power rankings to come out after the Super Bowl have Seattle at a middling 15th, and the oddsmakers seem to agree. Here's where the Seahawks stand compared to the competition, according to DraftKings Sportsbook's 2026 Super Bowl odds.
Super Bowl odds for 2025-26 season
1. Philadelphia Eagles: +600
2. Kansas City Chiefs: +700
3. Buffalo Bills: +700
4. Baltimore Ravens: +700
5. Detroit Lions: +1000
6. San Francisco 49ers: +1600
7. Washington Commanders: +1800
8. Green Bay Packers: +1800
9. Cincinnati Bengals: +2000
10. Los Angeles Rams: +2800
11. Los Angeles Chargers: +2800
12. Houston Texans: +3000
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3500
14. Denver Broncos: +3500
15. Minnesota Vikings: +4000
16. Chicago Bears: +4000
17. Seattle Seahawks: +6500
18. Pittsburgh Steelers: +6500
19. Miami Dolphins: +6500
20. Dallas Cowboys: +6500
21. Atlanta Falcons: +6500
22. Arizona Cardinals: +7000
23. New England Patriots: +8000
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000
25. Las Vegas Raiders: +11000
26. Indianapolis Colts: +11000
27. New York Jets: +13000
28. Carolina Panthers: +13000
29. New Orleans Saints: +15000
30. Cleveland Browns: +15000
31. Tennessee Titans: +20000
32. New York Giants: +20000
It is pretty sobering to see the Seahawks at 65-1 and in the same bucket as teams like the Steelers, Falcons, Dolphins and Cowboys.
Then again, it's not that difficult to figure out how the Seahawks can get back into contender territory. If last night's game should teach us anything it's that building up the offensive and defensive lines is the best way to build a winner. Seattle has half of that equation solved already - but on the other side of the line of scrimmage this team is about as bad as anyone.
