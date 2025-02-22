Seattle Seahawks waive former Chiefs fifth-round pick
The Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Cornell Powell and defensive back Ryan Cooper, the team announced on Friday afternoon. Powell, 27, was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Clemson. He played in three games for the Chiefs in 2022 but has yet to record an NFL catch.
Cooper, 23, is a former undrafted free agent out Oregon State who signed with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2024 NFL draft. After being waived by the Ravens in November, Cooper landed on the Seahawks practice squad for the rest of the season.
Neither player has appeared in a game for the Seahawks but both were initially signed to reserve/future deals after the season.
Here's a look at the 10 players currently signed to reserve/future contracts in Seattle:
DT Quinton Bohanna
LB Michael Dowell
CB Tyler Hall
C Mike Novitsky
DE Kenneth Odumegwu
S Ty Okada
LB Jamie Sheriff
LB Tyreke Smith
CB Damarion Williams
G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
