Terrion Arnold had priceless reaction to ex-Alabama teammate Jalen Milroe getting picked by Seahawks
If we learned anything about the NFL draft this past weekend, it should be how harrowing this whole process can be for athletes who are still very young. The cruel prank calls placed to both Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Warren are the worst of it - but there was plenty of mean-spirited sniping going on from grown adults, as well - especially regarding some of the quarterback prospects.
As it happens, Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was talking about this exact thing while doing a hit on ESPN radio when he saw his former Alabama teammate Jalen Milroe get drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. His reaction is priceless. Watch.
There seems to be a common denominator when it comes to Milroe. Apparently he blew teams away during the interview process, coming off as uncommonly mature, honest and prepared to work his tail off to improve where he knows he needs to most. Milroe's teammates have also gone out of their way to praise his character and leadership abilities.
There is of course a whole lot more to becoming a successful quarterback in the NFL, but having top-notch athletic ability and quality intangibles is a pretty damn good place to start.
