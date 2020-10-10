Alton Robinson Flashing Best Trait in LEO Role for Seahawks

When the Seahawks took Syracuse Defensive End Alton Robinson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, they snagged themselves one of the best value picks of the entire event. Yes, Robinson was a day three pick for a reason, with negative off-the-field history and a raw skillset. However, both the 22-year old’s floor and ceiling as a prospect was exciting - especially when added so late in the draft.

Pass rush is a desperate and obvious need for Seattle even with their 2020 NFL campaign underway. We have already seen improved activity as chemistry, rotation, and understanding has developed. What Robinson was consistently dominant with in college was his ability on the backside of running plays though. Teams could not afford to leave him unblocked.