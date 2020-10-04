SI.com
Film Breakdown: Seahawks CB Ugo Amadi Capitalizing on Second Opportunity in the Slot

Earlier this month, the Seahawks’ defense suffered two substantial, potentially game-changing injuries in a costly 35-30 win over the Patriots.

Along with losing veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin to a torn ACL, second-year safety-turned-slot corner Marquise Blair suffered the same injury, abruptly ending his season after a strong training camp. Luckily for Seattle, at least in Blair’s case, a promising young alternative loomed in waiting in the form of Ugo Amadi, who saw some extensive snaps at the position late last year into the playoffs.

