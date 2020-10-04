Film Study: How Cowboys Schemed Against Snag, Seahawks Favorite Passing Concepts

Continuing to light up scoreboards, the Seahawks held on for a 38-31 win over the Cowboys in Week 3 at CenturyLink Field. But despite Russell Wilson's second straight five touchdown effort, Dallas actually found some success negating some of Seattle's favorite passing concepts such as snag, particularly in the second half as the home team was held to just 15 points after the break.

In his latest film study, analyst Matty Brown takes a look at how the Cowboys were able to find ways to schematically slow down Wilson and the Seahawks' high-powered aerial attack. He also explores how Seattle adjusted as the game unfolded, eventually re-establishing a rhythm to take back the lead late in the fourth quarter.