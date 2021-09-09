2021 Season Predictions: Same AFC Championship, Different Result
The 2021 NFL season is upon us, and like everyone else, it's time to toss my hat in the ring on this year's predictions.
A new era in New England arises, a last ride in Pittsburgh is underway and the GOAT is looking to win another Super Bowl, all while Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and the rest of the league are trying to put their stamp on the NFL. What a year 2021 has in store.
While Tom Brady and the Buccaneers don't walk away Super Bowl champs this time around, they still get there. The Chiefs do not.
Here are my predictions for the 2021 NFL season.
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Cleveland
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
Check out all of Fan Nation's predictions.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
