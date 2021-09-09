2021 Season Predictions: Same AFC Championship, Different Result

The 2021 NFL season is upon us, and like everyone else, it's time to toss my hat in the ring on this year's predictions.

A new era in New England arises, a last ride in Pittsburgh is underway and the GOAT is looking to win another Super Bowl, all while Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and the rest of the league are trying to put their stamp on the NFL. What a year 2021 has in store.

While Tom Brady and the Buccaneers don't walk away Super Bowl champs this time around, they still get there. The Chiefs do not.

Here are my predictions for the 2021 NFL season.

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh

2. Cleveland

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay

Check out all of Fan Nation's predictions.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Cam Heyward Tells Steelers to Pay T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt Watch: Here's What We Know

Alualu, Highsmith, Green Listed on Steelers First Injury Report

T.J. Watt Returns to Practice

Ben Roethlisberger Doesn't Hold Back on T.J. Watt Deal

Both Steelers and T.J. Watt are Right - And Wrong

Ravens Sign Le'Veon Bell to Practice Squad

Steelers Preparing With Full Roster for Week 1

Mike Tomlin 'Optimistic' on T.J. Watt Deal

Steelers Expect T.J. Watt to Play Week 1