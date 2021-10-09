Are You Betting On Steelers This Week?

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers walk out of Week 5 with a win over the Denver Broncos?

PITTSBURGH -- How confident are you in the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend?

The Denver Broncos are in town for Week 5 coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Teddy Bridgewater remains under concussion protocol which leaves a major question mark at quarterback.

Is that enough?

On the other side, the Steelers will likely be without cornerback Cam Sutton (groin) and possibly two wide receivers in Chase Claypool (hamstring) and James Washington (groin). Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral and a hip injury.

For more Steelers coverage, subscribe to AllSteelers Talk on YouTube

So, are you confident enough in the Steelers? SI Sportsbook lists them as one-point favorites over the Broncos. The over/under is 39.5. Everything seems like easy bets - if you pick the right side.

Check out our bets for Week 5 against the Broncos:

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Broncos Expected to Have Healthy RB Duo vs. Steelers

Steelers Add Russell Wilson to QB Options for 2022

Can Steelers Turn It Around vs. Broncos?

Zach Banner's Plan to Return From IR

Steelers Thursday Injury Report