    • October 9, 2021
    Are You Betting On Steelers This Week?

    Can the Pittsburgh Steelers walk out of Week 5 with a win over the Denver Broncos?
    PITTSBURGH -- How confident are you in the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend? 

    The Denver Broncos are in town for Week 5 coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Teddy Bridgewater remains under concussion protocol which leaves a major question mark at quarterback. 

    Is that enough? 

    On the other side, the Steelers will likely be without cornerback Cam Sutton (groin) and possibly two wide receivers in Chase Claypool (hamstring) and James Washington (groin). Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral and a hip injury. 

    So, are you confident enough in the Steelers? SI Sportsbook lists them as one-point favorites over the Broncos. The over/under is 39.5. Everything seems like easy bets - if you pick the right side. 

    Check out our bets for Week 5 against the Broncos:

