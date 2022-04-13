Buy or Sell: Chase Claypool Has Breakout Season in 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers really need Chase Claypool to become a star in 2022. Right now, they're banking on two wide receivers to carry the load, with an expected rookie joining the mix - maybe two if they need them.
Realistically, it's not a great situation to be in, but Pittsburgh believes they can make it work. Which can't happen unless Claypool becomes the 6-foot-4 monster he was drafted to be.
So, buy or sell - Claypool has a breakout year in 2022?
Last season, he finished with 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns. Down from his rookie campaign of 873 yards and nine touchdowns.
A bounce-back this year is important for the success of the offseason. Will it happen?
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Buy or Sell NFL Draft Questions
Andrew Booth is Player Steelers Can't Pass on in NFL Draft
Steelers Among Favorites for Tyrann Mathieu
Adam Schefter Apologizes for Dwayne Haskins Tweet
Steelers Are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns
Chase Claypool Shares Emotions Response to Haskins Death
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook