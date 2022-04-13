Skip to main content

Buy or Sell: Chase Claypool Has Breakout Season in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are banking on Chase Claypool in 2022.

The Pittsburgh Steelers really need Chase Claypool to become a star in 2022. Right now, they're banking on two wide receivers to carry the load, with an expected rookie joining the mix - maybe two if they need them. 

Realistically, it's not a great situation to be in, but Pittsburgh believes they can make it work. Which can't happen unless Claypool becomes the 6-foot-4 monster he was drafted to be. 

So, buy or sell - Claypool has a breakout year in 2022? 

Last season, he finished with 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns. Down from his rookie campaign of 873 yards and nine touchdowns. 

A bounce-back this year is important for the success of the offseason. Will it happen? 

