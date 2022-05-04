The End of the Road for Devin Bush and Steelers

The beginning of the end for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Devin Bush?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers declined Devin Bush's fifth-year option, which seemed like a fan-favorite decision from the team. But is this the beginning of the end for Bush and the Steelers?

Bush's rookie season sparked a ton of expectations. For the first time since Ryan Shazier, the Steelers had a star at inside linebacker, and trading up to the 10th-overall pick seemed like a wise move.

Then, the ACL injury happened. And when Bush returned a year later, he seemed to be a step slow and somewhat mindful about how physical he was playing.

Now, it's make-or-break season. The once thought of star in the making is fading in Pittsburgh, but does it mean the bridge is burned?

Maybe not...

