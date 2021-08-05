Forecasting Steelers Starting Lineup for Hall of Fame Game

From what we know, this should be the starting lineups for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take the field for their first preseason game tonight, and you're probably wondering, who's going to start?

Well, here's our prediction. From what Mike Tomlin and the players have said/done since training camp startered, this should be the Steelers starting lineup on both sides of the ball.

Offense

Quarterback: Mason Rudolph

Running Back: Najee Harris

Fullback: Derek Watt

Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry

Wide Receivers: Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr.

Left Guard: Rashaad Coward

Center: Kendrick Green

Right Guard: B.J. Finney

Right Tackle: Joe Haeg

Tomlin has confirmed Rudolph will start and Dwayne Haskins will finish the second half. Expect Harris to see some first quarter snaps but not too many. And the offensive line, well, at last Green gets some playing time.

Defense

Nose Tackle: Henry Mondeaux

Defensive Tackle: Isaiah Buggs

Defensive End: Chris Wormley

Left Outside Linebacker: Cassius Marsh

Inside Linebacker: Ulysees Gilbert III

Inside Linebacker: Robert Spillane

Right Outside Linebacker: Alex Highsmith

Cornerback: James Pierre

Free Safety: Tre Norwood

Strong Safety: Miles Killebrew

Cornerback: Cameron Sutton

Nickelback: Antoine Brooks Jr.

The defense doesn't have as many question marks heading into Thursday night, so the veterans won't see much of any playing time. Instead, it'll be a healthy dose of backups who will need to prove their capable depth pieces.

Terrell Edmunds is being held back from contact so he's a scratch. Devin Bush is probably in the same boat for now due to his ACL rehab. Don't expect T.J. Watt to make his training camp debut in the first preseason game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

