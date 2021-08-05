Forecasting Steelers Starting Lineup for Hall of Fame Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take the field for their first preseason game tonight, and you're probably wondering, who's going to start?
Well, here's our prediction. From what Mike Tomlin and the players have said/done since training camp startered, this should be the Steelers starting lineup on both sides of the ball.
Offense
Quarterback: Mason Rudolph
Running Back: Najee Harris
Fullback: Derek Watt
Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry
Wide Receivers: Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster
Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr.
Left Guard: Rashaad Coward
Center: Kendrick Green
Right Guard: B.J. Finney
Right Tackle: Joe Haeg
Tomlin has confirmed Rudolph will start and Dwayne Haskins will finish the second half. Expect Harris to see some first quarter snaps but not too many. And the offensive line, well, at last Green gets some playing time.
Defense
Nose Tackle: Henry Mondeaux
Defensive Tackle: Isaiah Buggs
Defensive End: Chris Wormley
Left Outside Linebacker: Cassius Marsh
Inside Linebacker: Ulysees Gilbert III
Inside Linebacker: Robert Spillane
Right Outside Linebacker: Alex Highsmith
Cornerback: James Pierre
Free Safety: Tre Norwood
Strong Safety: Miles Killebrew
Cornerback: Cameron Sutton
Nickelback: Antoine Brooks Jr.
The defense doesn't have as many question marks heading into Thursday night, so the veterans won't see much of any playing time. Instead, it'll be a healthy dose of backups who will need to prove their capable depth pieces.
Terrell Edmunds is being held back from contact so he's a scratch. Devin Bush is probably in the same boat for now due to his ACL rehab. Don't expect T.J. Watt to make his training camp debut in the first preseason game.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
