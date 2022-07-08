Skip to main content

Kenny Pickett Makes Most Sense as Steelers Backup QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie is their best option is something goes wrong.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-way battle for their starting quarterback job, but mini camp left us feeling like Mitch Trubisky has an upper hand in the competition. 

If the newly-signed Trubisky does walk into the season as the starter, the Steelers are looking at two options as their backup. While one Steelers insider believes Mason Rudolph is the team's first choice as a No. 2, it makes the most sense for Kenny Pickett to backup Trubisky this year.

There was a reason Rudolph struggled in 2019 when he became the starter. That reason had little to do with him and more to do with the people around him. It's also the same reason Pickett should be the backup this season.

