Kenny Pickett Makes Most Sense as Steelers Backup QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-way battle for their starting quarterback job, but mini camp left us feeling like Mitch Trubisky has an upper hand in the competition.
If the newly-signed Trubisky does walk into the season as the starter, the Steelers are looking at two options as their backup. While one Steelers insider believes Mason Rudolph is the team's first choice as a No. 2, it makes the most sense for Kenny Pickett to backup Trubisky this year.
There was a reason Rudolph struggled in 2019 when he became the starter. That reason had little to do with him and more to do with the people around him. It's also the same reason Pickett should be the backup this season.
Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Kenny Pickett Redshirt Year, More QB Stories
3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make
Diontae Johnson Part of 'Firework' Trade Speculation
Barstool Sports Clowns Chase Claypool
Former Steelers LB Calls Out Kenny Pickett
Report: Deshaun Watson Will Never Play for Browns
Steelers Linked to Free Agent Cornerback
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook